Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Bot Manager is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Akamai. Radware Cloud WAF Service is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Radware. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications from credential stuffing and account takeover will get the most from Akamai Bot Manager, particularly those needing bot scoring that actually separates malicious traffic from legitimate automation. The behavior analysis engine runs at the edge with API-first access for DevSecOps teams, meaning detection happens before traffic reaches your origin and integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines. Skip this if you're looking for a bot solution that also handles DDoS mitigation or if you need heavy customization of detection rules across highly fragmented bot populations; Akamai's strength is in the known-bot directory and anomaly detection, not building bespoke rulesets from scratch.
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications across hybrid cloud environments should pick Radware Cloud WAF Service for its AI-driven behavioral analysis, which catches application-layer attacks that signature-based WAFs routinely miss. The platform scores strong on NIST Detect and Continuous Monitoring, meaning you get real-time anomaly detection without the manual tuning overhead of traditional WAF rules. Skip this if you need a single vendor handling network perimeter, DDoS, and application security together; Radware is application-focused and doesn't replace your network WAF strategy.
Bot detection and mitigation solution protecting web apps and APIs
A cloud-based web application firewall service that combines traditional WAF capabilities with AI-driven behavioral analysis to protect web applications across hybrid and cloud environments.
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Bot Manager vs Radware Cloud WAF Service for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Akamai Bot Manager: Bot detection and mitigation solution protecting web apps and APIs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include AI-based bot detection using behavior analysis and browser fingerprinting, Bot scoring system from 0 to 100 with configurable response strategies, Real-time reporting and analytics on bot traffic trends..
Radware Cloud WAF Service: A cloud-based web application firewall service that combines traditional WAF capabilities with AI-driven behavioral analysis to protect web applications across hybrid and cloud environments. built by Radware..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Bot Manager is developed by Akamai. Radware Cloud WAF Service is developed by Radware. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Bot Manager and Radware Cloud WAF Service serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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