Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
A10 Networks ThreatX is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by A10 Networks. Radware Cloud WAF Service is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Radware. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications against both sophisticated attackers and automated threats should pick ThreatX for its behavioral analytics engine, which catches anomalies that signature-based WAFs routinely miss. The platform's entity and transaction-based tracking, combined with cross-vector correlation, means you're not managing isolated alerts but actually correlating bot attacks with DDoS and API abuse into a single narrative. Skip this if you need a lightweight WAF for simple rule enforcement or if your team lacks the SOC capacity to act on continuous monitoring; ThreatX assumes you want depth over simplicity, and it delivers accordingly.
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications across hybrid cloud environments should pick Radware Cloud WAF Service for its AI-driven behavioral analysis, which catches application-layer attacks that signature-based WAFs routinely miss. The platform scores strong on NIST Detect and Continuous Monitoring, meaning you get real-time anomaly detection without the manual tuning overhead of traditional WAF rules. Skip this if you need a single vendor handling network perimeter, DDoS, and application security together; Radware is application-focused and doesn't replace your network WAF strategy.
Web app and API protection platform with WAF, bot, DDoS, and API security
A cloud-based web application firewall service that combines traditional WAF capabilities with AI-driven behavioral analysis to protect web applications across hybrid and cloud environments.
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Common questions about comparing A10 Networks ThreatX vs Radware Cloud WAF Service for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
A10 Networks ThreatX: Web app and API protection platform with WAF, bot, DDoS, and API security. built by A10 Networks. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF) protection, API protection with behavioral analytics and cataloguing, Bot protection against credential stuffing and scraping..
Radware Cloud WAF Service: A cloud-based web application firewall service that combines traditional WAF capabilities with AI-driven behavioral analysis to protect web applications across hybrid and cloud environments. built by Radware..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
A10 Networks ThreatX is developed by A10 Networks. Radware Cloud WAF Service is developed by Radware. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
A10 Networks ThreatX and Radware Cloud WAF Service serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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