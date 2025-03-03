Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Alibaba Cloud. Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Imperva. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF)
Mid-market and enterprise teams already operating within the Alibaba Cloud ecosystem should evaluate Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall for its API auto-discovery and zero-day detection capabilities, which address the gap most teams face between shadow APIs and emerging threats. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring with SQL-queryable access logs, giving you audit trails that actually support incident response. Skip this if your architecture is multi-cloud or hybrid; the tool's integration depth assumes you're committed to Alibaba's stack.
Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF)
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications will find Imperva WAF's automated policy creation and machine learning-based attack detection most valuable, especially when compliance logging matters; the tool ships in blocking mode from day one and handles GDPR and PCI DSS auditing without manual configuration overhead. The NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring strength reflects real-time rule updates paired with attack analytics that correlate alerts automatically, reducing noise that tanks adoption. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics and incident response; Imperva prioritizes detection and blocking over the recovery and analysis capabilities that enterprises with mature security operations often need.
Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services
WAF protecting web apps and APIs from OWASP Top 10 and other threats
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) vs Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF) for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management..
Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF): WAF protecting web apps and APIs from OWASP Top 10 and other threats. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Managed security rules with daily and real-time updates, Protection against OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, Machine learning-based attack pattern identification..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) differentiates with Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management. Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF) differentiates with Managed security rules with daily and real-time updates, Protection against OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, Machine learning-based attack pattern identification.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is developed by Alibaba Cloud. Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF) is developed by Imperva. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) integrates with Alibaba Cloud SLB, Alibaba Cloud CDN, Alibaba Cloud ECS. Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF) integrates with Terraform. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) and Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF) serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover SQL Injection, XSS, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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