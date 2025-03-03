Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management..

Imperva Advanced Bot Protection: Bot protection for websites, mobile apps, and APIs against automated threats. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Multi-layered bot detection analyzing 700+ dimensions, Protection against all OWASP 21 Automated Threats, Machine learning-based behavior analysis..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.