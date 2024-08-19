Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..

Imperva Advanced Bot Protection: Bot protection for websites, mobile apps, and APIs against automated threats. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Multi-layered bot detection analyzing 700+ dimensions, Protection against all OWASP 21 Automated Threats, Machine learning-based behavior analysis..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.