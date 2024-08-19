Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai App & API Protector is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Akamai. Imperva Advanced Bot Protection is a commercial bot management tool by Imperva. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications should run Akamai App & API Protector; its machine learning self-tuning reduces false positives that plague manual WAF tuning, and hybrid deployment means you avoid rip-and-replace when shifting between on-premises and multi-CDN environments. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR consistently, handling both platform hardening and architectural resilience without forcing you to bolt on a separate API discovery tool. Skip this if your primary concern is incident response speed rather than prevention; Akamai prioritizes blocking threats at the edge over post-breach forensics.
Imperva Advanced Bot Protection
Security teams protecting high-traffic websites and APIs from credential stuffing and account takeover will get the most from Imperva Advanced Bot Protection; its analysis of 700+ behavioral dimensions catches sophisticated bots that signature-based competitors miss. The tool covers all 21 OWASP automated threats and integrates threat intelligence feeds, giving you visibility that actually maps to real attack patterns. Skip this if you need bot protection bundled with WAF and DDoS under one management plane; Imperva positions this as a standalone layer, which means stronger detection but more integration work.
WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection
Bot protection for websites, mobile apps, and APIs against automated threats
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Common questions about comparing Akamai App & API Protector vs Imperva Advanced Bot Protection for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..
Imperva Advanced Bot Protection: Bot protection for websites, mobile apps, and APIs against automated threats. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Multi-layered bot detection analyzing 700+ dimensions, Protection against all OWASP 21 Automated Threats, Machine learning-based behavior analysis..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in layer 7 ddos protection. Akamai App & API Protector differentiates with Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation. Imperva Advanced Bot Protection differentiates with Multi-layered bot detection analyzing 700+ dimensions, Protection against all OWASP 21 Automated Threats, Machine learning-based behavior analysis.
Akamai App & API Protector is developed by Akamai. Imperva Advanced Bot Protection is developed by Imperva. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai App & API Protector and Imperva Advanced Bot Protection serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both cover Bot Protection, DDOS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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