Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs..

Imperva Advanced Bot Protection: Bot protection for websites, mobile apps, and APIs against automated threats. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Multi-layered bot detection analyzing 700+ dimensions, Protection against all OWASP 21 Automated Threats, Machine learning-based behavior analysis..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.