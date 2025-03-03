Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Alibaba Cloud. F5 Distributed Cloud WAF is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by F5. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF)
Mid-market and enterprise teams already operating within the Alibaba Cloud ecosystem should evaluate Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall for its API auto-discovery and zero-day detection capabilities, which address the gap most teams face between shadow APIs and emerging threats. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring with SQL-queryable access logs, giving you audit trails that actually support incident response. Skip this if your architecture is multi-cloud or hybrid; the tool's integration depth assumes you're committed to Alibaba's stack.
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs across multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from F5 Distributed Cloud WAF because its behavior-based threat detection and automatic signature tuning actually catch zero-day variants without requiring constant manual rule updates. The tool's Layer 7 DDoS protection and bot detection work across AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously, which matters when your applications aren't sitting in a single cloud. Skip this if your environment is entirely on-premises or if you need the WAF tightly integrated with your SIEM; F5 prioritizes continuous monitoring and detection over incident response automation.
Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services
SaaS-based WAF for protecting web apps across multi-cloud, on-prem & edge
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) vs F5 Distributed Cloud WAF for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management..
F5 Distributed Cloud WAF: SaaS-based WAF for protecting web apps across multi-cloud, on-prem & edge. built by F5. Core capabilities include Signature-based attack detection with CVE coverage, Behavior-based threat detection and client scoring, Automatic attack signature tuning..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) differentiates with Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management. F5 Distributed Cloud WAF differentiates with Signature-based attack detection with CVE coverage, Behavior-based threat detection and client scoring, Automatic attack signature tuning.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is developed by Alibaba Cloud. F5 Distributed Cloud WAF is developed by F5. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) integrates with Alibaba Cloud SLB, Alibaba Cloud CDN, Alibaba Cloud ECS. F5 Distributed Cloud WAF integrates with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, VMware, IBM Cloud and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) and F5 Distributed Cloud WAF serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover Bot Protection, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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