Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management..

F5 Distributed Cloud WAF: SaaS-based WAF for protecting web apps across multi-cloud, on-prem & edge. built by F5. Core capabilities include Signature-based attack detection with CVE coverage, Behavior-based threat detection and client scoring, Automatic attack signature tuning..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.