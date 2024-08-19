Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications should run Akamai App & API Protector; its machine learning self-tuning reduces false positives that plague manual WAF tuning, and hybrid deployment means you avoid rip-and-replace when shifting between on-premises and multi-CDN environments. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR consistently, handling both platform hardening and architectural resilience without forcing you to bolt on a separate API discovery tool. Skip this if your primary concern is incident response speed rather than prevention; Akamai prioritizes blocking threats at the edge over post-breach forensics.

F5 Distributed Cloud WAF

Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs across multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from F5 Distributed Cloud WAF because its behavior-based threat detection and automatic signature tuning actually catch zero-day variants without requiring constant manual rule updates. The tool's Layer 7 DDoS protection and bot detection work across AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously, which matters when your applications aren't sitting in a single cloud. Skip this if your environment is entirely on-premises or if you need the WAF tightly integrated with your SIEM; F5 prioritizes continuous monitoring and detection over incident response automation.