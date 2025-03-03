Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
A10 Networks ThreatX is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by A10 Networks. F5 Distributed Cloud WAF is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by F5. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications against both sophisticated attackers and automated threats should pick ThreatX for its behavioral analytics engine, which catches anomalies that signature-based WAFs routinely miss. The platform's entity and transaction-based tracking, combined with cross-vector correlation, means you're not managing isolated alerts but actually correlating bot attacks with DDoS and API abuse into a single narrative. Skip this if you need a lightweight WAF for simple rule enforcement or if your team lacks the SOC capacity to act on continuous monitoring; ThreatX assumes you want depth over simplicity, and it delivers accordingly.
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs across multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from F5 Distributed Cloud WAF because its behavior-based threat detection and automatic signature tuning actually catch zero-day variants without requiring constant manual rule updates. The tool's Layer 7 DDoS protection and bot detection work across AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously, which matters when your applications aren't sitting in a single cloud. Skip this if your environment is entirely on-premises or if you need the WAF tightly integrated with your SIEM; F5 prioritizes continuous monitoring and detection over incident response automation.
Web app and API protection platform with WAF, bot, DDoS, and API security
SaaS-based WAF for protecting web apps across multi-cloud, on-prem & edge
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Common questions about comparing A10 Networks ThreatX vs F5 Distributed Cloud WAF for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
A10 Networks ThreatX: Web app and API protection platform with WAF, bot, DDoS, and API security. built by A10 Networks. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF) protection, API protection with behavioral analytics and cataloguing, Bot protection against credential stuffing and scraping..
F5 Distributed Cloud WAF: SaaS-based WAF for protecting web apps across multi-cloud, on-prem & edge. built by F5. Core capabilities include Signature-based attack detection with CVE coverage, Behavior-based threat detection and client scoring, Automatic attack signature tuning..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in owasp top 10 protection. A10 Networks ThreatX differentiates with Web application firewall (WAF) protection, API protection with behavioral analytics and cataloguing, Bot protection against credential stuffing and scraping. F5 Distributed Cloud WAF differentiates with Signature-based attack detection with CVE coverage, Behavior-based threat detection and client scoring, Automatic attack signature tuning.
A10 Networks ThreatX is developed by A10 Networks. F5 Distributed Cloud WAF is developed by F5. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
A10 Networks ThreatX and F5 Distributed Cloud WAF serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover Bot Protection, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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