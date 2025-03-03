Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Alibaba Cloud. BunkerWeb is a free cloud web application and api protection tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams already operating within the Alibaba Cloud ecosystem should evaluate Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall for its API auto-discovery and zero-day detection capabilities, which address the gap most teams face between shadow APIs and emerging threats. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring with SQL-queryable access logs, giving you audit trails that actually support incident response. Skip this if your architecture is multi-cloud or hybrid; the tool's integration depth assumes you're committed to Alibaba's stack.
Teams deploying WAF in Kubernetes or container environments should reach for BunkerWeb first; its open-source model means you customize detection rules without vendor lock-in, and the 10K GitHub stars reflect real adoption by practitioners who've actually tested it in production. The free pricing removes the friction of POC approval, letting you validate WAF efficacy before committing budget. Skip it if your compliance mandate requires commercial SLA support or you need managed rule updates from a vendor with dedicated threat research; BunkerWeb puts rule maintenance on you.
Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services
BunkerWeb is a next-generation and open-source Web Application Firewall (WAF) with seamless integration and user-friendly customization options.
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) vs BunkerWeb for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services. built by Alibaba Cloud. headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management..
BunkerWeb: BunkerWeb is a next-generation and open-source Web Application Firewall (WAF) with seamless integration and user-friendly customization options..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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