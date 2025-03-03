Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Alibaba Cloud. Baffin Bay Application Security is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Baffin Bay Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF)
Mid-market and enterprise teams already operating within the Alibaba Cloud ecosystem should evaluate Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall for its API auto-discovery and zero-day detection capabilities, which address the gap most teams face between shadow APIs and emerging threats. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring with SQL-queryable access logs, giving you audit trails that actually support incident response. Skip this if your architecture is multi-cloud or hybrid; the tool's integration depth assumes you're committed to Alibaba's stack.
Baffin Bay Application Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting APIs and web applications across hybrid infrastructure will benefit most from Baffin Bay Application Security's traffic-layer defense; it combines DDoS mitigation, WAF enforcement, and bot protection without forcing you into a single-cloud dependency. The platform's support for DORA, NIS2, and GDPR compliance, plus its machine learning-based anomaly detection, maps directly to NIST PR.PS and continuous monitoring requirements. Skip this if you need deep application code scanning or runtime vulnerability detection; Baffin Bay operates at the perimeter, not inside your stack.
Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services
Web app and API protection with WAF, DDoS mitigation, and bot defense
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) vs Baffin Bay Application Security for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services. built by Alibaba Cloud. headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management..
Baffin Bay Application Security: Web app and API protection with WAF, DDoS mitigation, and bot defense. built by Baffin Bay Networks. headquartered in Sweden. Core capabilities include DDoS protection with traffic pattern monitoring, Web Application Firewall with OWASP Core Rule Set, IP reputation filtering..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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