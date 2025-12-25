Alibaba Cloud Data Security Center: Alibaba Cloud DSC detects, classifies, and de-identifies sensitive data across cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Sensitive data detection across structured and unstructured data using built-in and customizable rules, Automatic data classification and grading using machine learning and NLP, Sensitive data de-identification with 10+ built-in algorithms and customizable templates..

Anjuna Northstar: Confidential Computing clean room platform for secure multi-party data sharing. built by Anjuna Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Single-click provisioning of confidential clean rooms across any cloud provider, Confidential Computing-based data-in-use isolation, Remote attestation for access control and trust verification..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.