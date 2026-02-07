Acante Data Access Observer™: Data access governance platform for modern data and AI stacks. built by Acante. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Security best practices checks with guided remediation, Out-of-the-box guardrails library for continuous governance, Data access pattern monitoring for users, notebooks, and applications..

Anjuna Northstar: Confidential Computing clean room platform for secure multi-party data sharing. built by Anjuna Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Single-click provisioning of confidential clean rooms across any cloud provider, Confidential Computing-based data-in-use isolation, Remote attestation for access control and trust verification..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.