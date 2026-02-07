1Security Microsoft Copilot Security is a commercial data security posture management tool by 1Security. Anjuna Northstar is a commercial data security posture management tool by Anjuna Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams deploying Microsoft Copilot across M365 need visibility into what data the AI can actually access before oversharing becomes a compliance liability, and 1Security Microsoft Copilot Security is built explicitly for that pre- and post-deployment control. The tool maps Copilot's permissions through Microsoft Graph, flags excessive access across SharePoint and OneDrive, and automates remediation of misconfigurations, addressing the asset management and data security gaps that most M365 tenants haven't solved yet. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on Microsoft's ecosystem or if you're looking for a Copilot governance tool that also covers other generative AI platforms; 1Security is Microsoft-only.
Enterprise and mid-market teams handling regulated multi-party data collaboration will find real value in Anjuna Northstar because it eliminates the false choice between data utility and isolation, letting you share sensitive datasets without decryption or moving data to untrusted environments. The platform covers PR.DS and PR.AA in NIST CSF 2.0 through hardware-backed confidential computing, meaning access control and data protection are enforced at the CPU level rather than relying on network perimeter or encryption key management alone. Skip this if your primary need is internal data governance within a single organization, or if your workloads can't tolerate the latency overhead of attestation and enclave setup.
Monitors and controls Microsoft Copilot data access and oversharing risks in M365.
Confidential Computing clean room platform for secure multi-party data sharing.
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Common questions about comparing 1Security Microsoft Copilot Security vs Anjuna Northstar for your data security posture management needs.
1Security Microsoft Copilot Security: Monitors and controls Microsoft Copilot data access and oversharing risks in M365. built by 1Security. headquartered in Poland. Core capabilities include AI Data Visibility Dashboard mapping all files and SharePoint sites Copilot can access via Microsoft Graph, Oversharing Detection identifying files and folders with excessive permissions risking data leaks, Sensitivity Label Analysis auditing Microsoft Purview labels to prevent unauthorized AI access..
Anjuna Northstar: Confidential Computing clean room platform for secure multi-party data sharing. built by Anjuna Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Single-click provisioning of confidential clean rooms across any cloud provider, Confidential Computing-based data-in-use isolation, Remote attestation for access control and trust verification..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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