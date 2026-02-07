1Security Microsoft Copilot Security: Monitors and controls Microsoft Copilot data access and oversharing risks in M365. built by 1Security. headquartered in Poland. Core capabilities include AI Data Visibility Dashboard mapping all files and SharePoint sites Copilot can access via Microsoft Graph, Oversharing Detection identifying files and folders with excessive permissions risking data leaks, Sensitivity Label Analysis auditing Microsoft Purview labels to prevent unauthorized AI access..

Anjuna Northstar: Confidential Computing clean room platform for secure multi-party data sharing. built by Anjuna Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Single-click provisioning of confidential clean rooms across any cloud provider, Confidential Computing-based data-in-use isolation, Remote attestation for access control and trust verification..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.