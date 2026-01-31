1touch.io Kontxtual™ is a commercial data security posture management tool by 1touch.io. Alibaba Cloud Data Security Center is a commercial data security posture management tool by Alibaba Cloud. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in data sprawl across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises systems need Kontxtual because its AI classification hits 98.6% accuracy on what data actually exists and where it lives, which most discovery tools botch. The multidimensional data graph maps relationships between data, identities, and policies in ways that turn discovery into actionable governance, and automated enforcement for GDPR and HIPAA frameworks cuts the manual compliance work most teams still do. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud platform with minimal SaaS adoption; you'll overpay for breadth you don't need.
Alibaba Cloud Data Security Center
Teams managing data across Alibaba Cloud's native services need Alibaba Cloud Data Security Center for its agentless detection and de-identification that actually works out of the box without custom engineering. The tool covers GDPR and MLPS 2.0 compliance natively, and its machine learning-driven classification handles both structured and unstructured data without forcing you to write rules from scratch. Skip this if your data lives primarily outside Alibaba's ecosystem; the integrations are deep within ApsaraDB and OSS but thin elsewhere, making it a poor fit for multi-cloud strategies.
AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control
Alibaba Cloud DSC detects, classifies, and de-identifies sensitive data across cloud
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Common questions about comparing 1touch.io Kontxtual™ vs Alibaba Cloud Data Security Center for your data security posture management needs.
1touch.io Kontxtual™: AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control. built by 1touch.io. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks..
Alibaba Cloud Data Security Center: Alibaba Cloud DSC detects, classifies, and de-identifies sensitive data across cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Sensitive data detection across structured and unstructured data using built-in and customizable rules, Automatic data classification and grading using machine learning and NLP, Sensitive data de-identification with 10+ built-in algorithms and customizable templates..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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