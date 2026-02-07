1Security Microsoft Copilot Security is a commercial data security posture management tool by 1Security. Alibaba Cloud Data Security Center is a commercial data security posture management tool by Alibaba Cloud. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
1Security Microsoft Copilot Security
Security teams deploying Microsoft Copilot across M365 need visibility into what data the AI can actually access before oversharing becomes a compliance liability, and 1Security Microsoft Copilot Security is built explicitly for that pre- and post-deployment control. The tool maps Copilot's permissions through Microsoft Graph, flags excessive access across SharePoint and OneDrive, and automates remediation of misconfigurations, addressing the asset management and data security gaps that most M365 tenants haven't solved yet. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on Microsoft's ecosystem or if you're looking for a Copilot governance tool that also covers other generative AI platforms; 1Security is Microsoft-only.
Alibaba Cloud Data Security Center
Teams managing data across Alibaba Cloud's native services need Alibaba Cloud Data Security Center for its agentless detection and de-identification that actually works out of the box without custom engineering. The tool covers GDPR and MLPS 2.0 compliance natively, and its machine learning-driven classification handles both structured and unstructured data without forcing you to write rules from scratch. Skip this if your data lives primarily outside Alibaba's ecosystem; the integrations are deep within ApsaraDB and OSS but thin elsewhere, making it a poor fit for multi-cloud strategies.
Monitors and controls Microsoft Copilot data access and oversharing risks in M365.
Alibaba Cloud DSC detects, classifies, and de-identifies sensitive data across cloud
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Common questions about comparing 1Security Microsoft Copilot Security vs Alibaba Cloud Data Security Center for your data security posture management needs.
1Security Microsoft Copilot Security: Monitors and controls Microsoft Copilot data access and oversharing risks in M365. built by 1Security. headquartered in Poland. Core capabilities include AI Data Visibility Dashboard mapping all files and SharePoint sites Copilot can access via Microsoft Graph, Oversharing Detection identifying files and folders with excessive permissions risking data leaks, Sensitivity Label Analysis auditing Microsoft Purview labels to prevent unauthorized AI access..
Alibaba Cloud Data Security Center: Alibaba Cloud DSC detects, classifies, and de-identifies sensitive data across cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Sensitive data detection across structured and unstructured data using built-in and customizable rules, Automatic data classification and grading using machine learning and NLP, Sensitive data de-identification with 10+ built-in algorithms and customizable templates..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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