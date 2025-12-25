Teams managing data across Alibaba Cloud's native services need Alibaba Cloud Data Security Center for its agentless detection and de-identification that actually works out of the box without custom engineering. The tool covers GDPR and MLPS 2.0 compliance natively, and its machine learning-driven classification handles both structured and unstructured data without forcing you to write rules from scratch. Skip this if your data lives primarily outside Alibaba's ecosystem; the integrations are deep within ApsaraDB and OSS but thin elsewhere, making it a poor fit for multi-cloud strategies.