1Security Microsoft Copilot Security is a commercial data security posture management tool by 1Security. Amazon Macie is a free data security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams deploying Microsoft Copilot across M365 need visibility into what data the AI can actually access before oversharing becomes a compliance liability, and 1Security Microsoft Copilot Security is built explicitly for that pre- and post-deployment control. The tool maps Copilot's permissions through Microsoft Graph, flags excessive access across SharePoint and OneDrive, and automates remediation of misconfigurations, addressing the asset management and data security gaps that most M365 tenants haven't solved yet. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on Microsoft's ecosystem or if you're looking for a Copilot governance tool that also covers other generative AI platforms; 1Security is Microsoft-only.
AWS-native teams drowning in unclassified data across S3 buckets should start with Amazon Macie because it finds sensitive data at scale without requiring agents or extensive configuration. The tool integrates natively with S3 and costs nothing to pilot, making it the fastest path to baseline discovery for organizations already committed to AWS. Skip it if you need discovery across multi-cloud storage or have complex data residency rules that demand granular policy control; Macie's strength is breadth of scanning, not depth of compliance routing.
Monitors and controls Microsoft Copilot data access and oversharing risks in M365.
Discover and protect sensitive data at scale with automated data discovery and security assessment.
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Common questions about comparing 1Security Microsoft Copilot Security vs Amazon Macie for your data security posture management needs.
1Security Microsoft Copilot Security: Monitors and controls Microsoft Copilot data access and oversharing risks in M365. built by 1Security. headquartered in Poland. Core capabilities include AI Data Visibility Dashboard mapping all files and SharePoint sites Copilot can access via Microsoft Graph, Oversharing Detection identifying files and folders with excessive permissions risking data leaks, Sensitivity Label Analysis auditing Microsoft Purview labels to prevent unauthorized AI access..
Amazon Macie: Discover and protect sensitive data at scale with automated data discovery and security assessment..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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