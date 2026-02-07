Security teams deploying Microsoft Copilot across M365 need visibility into what data the AI can actually access before oversharing becomes a compliance liability, and 1Security Microsoft Copilot Security is built explicitly for that pre- and post-deployment control. The tool maps Copilot's permissions through Microsoft Graph, flags excessive access across SharePoint and OneDrive, and automates remediation of misconfigurations, addressing the asset management and data security gaps that most M365 tenants haven't solved yet. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on Microsoft's ecosystem or if you're looking for a Copilot governance tool that also covers other generative AI platforms; 1Security is Microsoft-only.