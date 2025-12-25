Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module: Cloud-hosted HSM service for key management and cryptographic operations on Alibaba Cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include FIPS 140-2 Level 3 and FIPS 140-3 validated HSMs, Virtual HSM and Dedicated HSM deployment options, Role-based access control with separation of duties..

HashiCorp Vault: Identity-based secrets mgmt platform for credentials, certs, keys & encryption. built by HashiCorp. Core capabilities include Centralized secrets storage and distribution, Dynamic secrets with automatic expiration, Certificate generation, rotation, and revocation..

Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.