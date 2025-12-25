Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module is a commercial key management tool by Alibaba Cloud. HashiCorp Vault is a commercial secrets management tool by HashiCorp. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best key management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module
Teams managing cryptographic keys and sensitive payments on Alibaba Cloud infrastructure need Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module because it lets you keep key generation and storage in your own hands instead of delegating to a managed service. FIPS 140-3 validation and support for both China SCA and NIST standards cover regulatory requirements across geographies, while dedicated HSM deployment guarantees isolation if you're handling financial or identity data at scale. Skip this if your workloads are primarily on AWS or Google Cloud; the tight integration with Alibaba Cloud services makes it a regional play, not a multi-cloud option.
Teams managing secrets across hybrid infrastructure need Vault because it's the only platform that treats dynamic secrets and automated rotation as first-class features rather than bolt-ons, cutting credential exposure windows from days to hours. HashiCorp's 2,258-person scale and hybrid deployment model mean you get a vendor that won't disappear and infrastructure that works across your datacenter, cloud, and Kubernetes sprawl. Skip Vault if your team lacks the operational maturity to run a stateful service; it demands careful HA setup, backup strategy, and policy maintenance that lightweight vaults or cloud-native alternatives can sidestep.
Cloud-hosted HSM service for key management and cryptographic operations on Alibaba Cloud.
Identity-based secrets mgmt platform for credentials, certs, keys & encryption
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module vs HashiCorp Vault for your key management needs.
Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module: Cloud-hosted HSM service for key management and cryptographic operations on Alibaba Cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include FIPS 140-2 Level 3 and FIPS 140-3 validated HSMs, Virtual HSM and Dedicated HSM deployment options, Role-based access control with separation of duties..
HashiCorp Vault: Identity-based secrets mgmt platform for credentials, certs, keys & encryption. built by HashiCorp. Core capabilities include Centralized secrets storage and distribution, Dynamic secrets with automatic expiration, Certificate generation, rotation, and revocation..
Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module differentiates with FIPS 140-2 Level 3 and FIPS 140-3 validated HSMs, Virtual HSM and Dedicated HSM deployment options, Role-based access control with separation of duties. HashiCorp Vault differentiates with Centralized secrets storage and distribution, Dynamic secrets with automatic expiration, Certificate generation, rotation, and revocation.
Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module is developed by Alibaba Cloud. HashiCorp Vault is developed by HashiCorp. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module and HashiCorp Vault serve similar Key Management use cases: both cover Encryption. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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