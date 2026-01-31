Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Multi-Cloud KMS BYOK is a commercial key management tool by Akeyless Security. HashiCorp Vault is a commercial secrets management tool by HashiCorp. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best key management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams managing encryption keys across AWS, Azure, and GCP will find Akeyless Multi-Cloud KMS BYOK valuable for eliminating key sprawl without surrendering control to hyperscaler KMS services. The platform's automated rotation, centralized audit trails, and NIST PR.AA and PR.DS alignment mean you're not just centralizing key management; you're building a control plane that actually shows you who accessed what and when. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud and lacks the compliance pressure that makes BYOK economics work, or if you need the KMS to also handle application secrets and database credentials in one system.
Teams managing secrets across hybrid infrastructure need Vault because it's the only platform that treats dynamic secrets and automated rotation as first-class features rather than bolt-ons, cutting credential exposure windows from days to hours. HashiCorp's 2,258-person scale and hybrid deployment model mean you get a vendor that won't disappear and infrastructure that works across your datacenter, cloud, and Kubernetes sprawl. Skip Vault if your team lacks the operational maturity to run a stateful service; it demands careful HA setup, backup strategy, and policy maintenance that lightweight vaults or cloud-native alternatives can sidestep.
Multi-cloud KMS for centralized BYOK encryption key management and rotation
Identity-based secrets mgmt platform for credentials, certs, keys & encryption
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Multi-Cloud KMS BYOK vs HashiCorp Vault for your key management needs.
Akeyless Multi-Cloud KMS BYOK: Multi-cloud KMS for centralized BYOK encryption key management and rotation. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Secure vault for cloud encryption keys, Automated key rotation, Centralized management of BYOK cloud keys..
HashiCorp Vault: Identity-based secrets mgmt platform for credentials, certs, keys & encryption. built by HashiCorp. Core capabilities include Centralized secrets storage and distribution, Dynamic secrets with automatic expiration, Certificate generation, rotation, and revocation..
Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Multi-Cloud KMS BYOK differentiates with Secure vault for cloud encryption keys, Automated key rotation, Centralized management of BYOK cloud keys. HashiCorp Vault differentiates with Centralized secrets storage and distribution, Dynamic secrets with automatic expiration, Certificate generation, rotation, and revocation.
Akeyless Multi-Cloud KMS BYOK is developed by Akeyless Security. HashiCorp Vault is developed by HashiCorp. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Multi-Cloud KMS BYOK and HashiCorp Vault serve similar Key Management use cases: both cover Encryption. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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