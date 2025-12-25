Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS): Managed cloud key management and cryptography service with HSM support on Alibaba Cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Key lifecycle management including creation, rotation, enabling/disabling, and deletion, Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) import into managed HSMs, FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated managed HSMs..

Private AI Files: Multi-modal PII detection and redaction for docs, images, and audio. built by Private AI. Core capabilities include PII detection and redaction in documents (PDF, DOCX, and more), Scanning of embedded graphics within documents for PII, Document copy generation with PII blurred..

Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.