Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module: Cloud-hosted HSM service for key management and cryptographic operations on Alibaba Cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include FIPS 140-2 Level 3 and FIPS 140-3 validated HSMs, Virtual HSM and Dedicated HSM deployment options, Role-based access control with separation of duties..

Private AI Files: Multi-modal PII detection and redaction for docs, images, and audio. built by Private AI. Core capabilities include PII detection and redaction in documents (PDF, DOCX, and more), Scanning of embedded graphics within documents for PII, Document copy generation with PII blurred..

Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.