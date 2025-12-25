Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS)

Teams running workloads on Alibaba Cloud who need key management without vendor lock-in should start here; BYOK support and FIPS 140-2 Level 3 HSMs eliminate the forced dependency on proprietary key storage. The integration depth with ECS, RDS, and OSS means you're not bolting on a separate key service,it's native to your data layer. Skip this if you're multi-cloud or heavily committed to AWS or Azure, since Alibaba Cloud KMS only secures keys within Alibaba's ecosystem.