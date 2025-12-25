Chamber

Teams managing secrets across AWS-native infrastructure will find Chamber's simplicity compelling; it strips away complexity by storing everything in SSM Parameter Store with path-based access that outperforms traditional key-value lookups. The 2,537 GitHub stars and active maintenance reflect real adoption among engineers who prioritize getting secrets out of code over managing a separate secrets platform. Skip Chamber if your team needs multi-cloud secret rotation, audit logging at the encryption layer, or FIPS compliance; it's built for AWS shops that can tolerate operational constraints in exchange for less operational overhead.