Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) is a commercial key management tool by Alibaba Cloud. AWS Vault is a free secrets management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best key management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS)
Teams running workloads on Alibaba Cloud who need key management without vendor lock-in should start here; BYOK support and FIPS 140-2 Level 3 HSMs eliminate the forced dependency on proprietary key storage. The integration depth with ECS, RDS, and OSS means you're not bolting on a separate key service,it's native to your data layer. Skip this if you're multi-cloud or heavily committed to AWS or Azure, since Alibaba Cloud KMS only secures keys within Alibaba's ecosystem.
Developers and security teams managing multiple AWS accounts locally should reach for AWS Vault first; it's the only free tool that keeps IAM credentials out of plaintext config files by leveraging your OS keystore, eliminating the most common path to credential exposure in development environments. With 8,960 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's proven reliable enough that most AWS-native shops have already standardized on it. Skip this if your team doesn't use local development workflows or needs centralized credential rotation and audit logging; AWS Vault is a developer tool, not a secrets manager for applications in production.
Managed cloud key management and cryptography service with HSM support on Alibaba Cloud.
AWS Vault securely stores AWS IAM credentials in the operating system's keystore and generates temporary credentials for development environments.
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) vs AWS Vault for your key management needs.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS): Managed cloud key management and cryptography service with HSM support on Alibaba Cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Key lifecycle management including creation, rotation, enabling/disabling, and deletion, Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) import into managed HSMs, FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated managed HSMs..
AWS Vault: AWS Vault securely stores AWS IAM credentials in the operating system's keystore and generates temporary credentials for development environments..
Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) is developed by Alibaba Cloud. AWS Vault is open-source with 8,960 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) and AWS Vault serve similar Key Management use cases. Key differences: Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) is Commercial while AWS Vault is Free, AWS Vault is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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