Alibaba Cloud Secure Access Service Edge: Alibaba Cloud SASE platform integrating ZTNA, DLP, and terminal management. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) with VPN-free global access, Data Loss Prevention (DLP) with intelligent classification via Qwen foundation models, Centralized security management center..

BBT.live BeBroadband as a Service Platform: Cloud-based SD-WAN/SASE platform for service providers with security & mgmt. built by BBT.live (BeBroadband). Core capabilities include WAN/LAN optimization as a service with multi-connection bonding, load balancing, and link aggregation, Support for VDSL, MPLS, LTE, fiber, 4G, and 5G underlay networks, Check Point-powered intrusion protection for edge devices including zero-day firmware vulnerability defense..

Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.