Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AlgoSec Cloud Network Security is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by AlgoSec. AWS Firewall Manager is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AlgoSec Cloud Network Security
Enterprise and mid-market security teams managing security groups across AWS, Azure, and GCP will get the most from AlgoSec Cloud Network Security because it actually finds and eliminates unused rules that bog down policy reviews, not just flag them. The platform runs 150+ network security checks and surfaces application discovery without agents, cutting through the noise that kills adoption on multi-cloud teams. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on cloud or still manages infrastructure through ticketing systems rather than policy code; the ROI disappears when governance discipline isn't already in place.
AWS security teams managing multiple accounts and regions will get the most from AWS Firewall Manager because it eliminates the operational nightmare of applying firewall rules across dispersed infrastructure from a single console. It integrates directly with AWS WAF and Network Firewall, letting you enforce consistent policies across accounts without the sync delays that plague third-party SIEM-based approaches. Skip this if you need fine-grained threat intelligence feeds or egress filtering for on-premises traffic; Firewall Manager is AWS-native only and prioritizes policy consistency over advanced threat detection.
Multi-cloud network security policy management and risk detection platform
Centrally Manage Cloud Firewall Rules with AWS Firewall Manager
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Common questions about comparing AlgoSec Cloud Network Security vs AWS Firewall Manager for your cloud security posture management needs.
AlgoSec Cloud Network Security: Multi-cloud network security policy management and risk detection platform. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include AI-powered application discovery, 150+ network security checks, Centralized security policy management across clouds..
AWS Firewall Manager: Centrally Manage Cloud Firewall Rules with AWS Firewall Manager..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AlgoSec Cloud Network Security and AWS Firewall Manager serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Security Policy. Key differences: AlgoSec Cloud Network Security is Commercial while AWS Firewall Manager is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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