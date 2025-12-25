AlgoSec Cloud Network Security: Multi-cloud network security policy management and risk detection platform. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include AI-powered application discovery, 150+ network security checks, Centralized security policy management across clouds..

AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM): CSPM solution for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud asset discovery across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Scanning of 60+ cloud service asset types, 600+ CSPM alert types for misconfiguration detection..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.