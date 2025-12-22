Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Aikido Security. AWS Firewall Manager is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AWS security teams managing multiple accounts and regions will get the most from AWS Firewall Manager because it eliminates the operational nightmare of applying firewall rules across dispersed infrastructure from a single console. It integrates directly with AWS WAF and Network Firewall, letting you enforce consistent policies across accounts without the sync delays that plague third-party SIEM-based approaches. Skip this if you need fine-grained threat intelligence feeds or egress filtering for on-premises traffic; Firewall Manager is AWS-native only and prioritizes policy consistency over advanced threat detection.
CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance
Centrally Manage Cloud Firewall Rules with AWS Firewall Manager
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) vs AWS Firewall Manager for your cloud security posture management needs.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication..
AWS Firewall Manager: Centrally Manage Cloud Firewall Rules with AWS Firewall Manager..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and AWS Firewall Manager serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS. Key differences: Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is Commercial while AWS Firewall Manager is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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