Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid infrastructure will get the most from AlgoSec AppViz because it maps application dependencies to business risk rather than just listing open ports. The tool's application-centric approach to asset discovery and compliance tracking directly addresses NIST ID.AM and ID.RA, which most traditional firewalls ignore. Skip this if your environment is purely cloud-native or if you need deep threat detection; AppViz excels at policy automation and impact analysis for planned changes, not at finding what's actively attacking you.