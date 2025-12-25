AlgoSec AppViz is a commercial compliance management tool by AlgoSec. AWS Audit Manager is a free compliance management tool by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best compliance management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid infrastructure will get the most from AlgoSec AppViz because it maps application dependencies to business risk rather than just listing open ports. The tool's application-centric approach to asset discovery and compliance tracking directly addresses NIST ID.AM and ID.RA, which most traditional firewalls ignore. Skip this if your environment is purely cloud-native or if you need deep threat detection; AppViz excels at policy automation and impact analysis for planned changes, not at finding what's actively attacking you.
Teams managing compliance across multiple AWS accounts will find AWS Audit Manager's native integration and zero-cost entry point eliminate the usual friction of bolting on third-party audit tools. It automates evidence collection for SOC 2, ISO 27001, and PCI DSS frameworks, cutting manual assessment time by roughly 60 percent compared to spreadsheet-driven approaches. Skip this if your infrastructure spans multiple cloud providers or on-premises systems in equal measure; Audit Manager stays firmly in the AWS ecosystem and won't consolidate findings across hybrid environments.
Visualizes app connectivity & automates security policy mgmt across hybrid networks
Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment.
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Common questions about comparing AlgoSec AppViz vs AWS Audit Manager for your compliance management needs.
AlgoSec AppViz: Visualizes app connectivity & automates security policy mgmt across hybrid networks. built by AlgoSec. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automatic discovery of application dependencies and traffic flows, Unified visibility across on-premises and multi-cloud environments, Application-centric risk prioritization based on business context..
AWS Audit Manager: Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. headquartered in United States..
Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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