AlgoSec AlgoBot: Chatbot for network security policy management and firewall administration. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Natural language processing for security policy queries in English and French, Traffic permission checking between IP addresses, servers and applications, Network connectivity change request creation and management..

Agentic Security Automation Platform: AI-powered security automation platform combining agents with workflows. built by Blink. Core capabilities include AI agent-based automation, Deterministic workflow execution, Over 30,000 built-in integrations..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.