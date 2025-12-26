Agentic AI AR2™: Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions..

AlgoSec AlgoBot: Chatbot for network security policy management and firewall administration. built by AlgoSec. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Natural language processing for security policy queries in English and French, Traffic permission checking between IP addresses, servers and applications, Network connectivity change request creation and management..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.