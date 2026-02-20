Alethea Artemis: AI platform for detecting and mitigating disinformation and info ops. built by Alethea. Core capabilities include Narrative origination detection — identifies where a narrative first emerged online, Machine learning-based narrative clustering and breakdown for situational awareness, Coordination detection — identifies clusters of accounts showing signs of coordinated inauthentic behavior..

Rav3n Watch: AI-driven platform for monitoring & detecting disinformation and influence ops. built by Blackbird.AI. Core capabilities include Continuous narrative and information environment monitoring, Detection of coordinated inauthentic behavior, Identification of disinformation and influence operations..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.