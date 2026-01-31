Alert Logic: Managed XDR service providing threat detection and response capabilities. built by Alert Logic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Managed XDR service delivery, Security event monitoring, Threat detection across IT environments..

Armor for Amazon Web Services: Managed security & compliance protection for AWS-hosted workloads. built by Armor Defense. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Managed Detection and Response (MDR) for AWS environments, Log ingestion and correlation from AWS services for threat analysis, Single-agent deployment for Windows and Linux AWS workloads..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.