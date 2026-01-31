Alert Logic Log Management Solution: Cloud-based log management solution for collection, storage, and analysis. built by Alert Logic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated deployment of lightweight log collectors across cloud and hybrid environments, Collection and aggregation of logs from cloud, server, application, security, container, and network assets, Log processing and analysis with 4,800+ security parsers..

Antiy Situational Awareness Platform: Network-wide threat monitoring & situational awareness platform for enterprises. built by Antiy Labs. headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Multi-source heterogeneous data aggregation from endpoints, networks, and perimeters, Attack event chain reconstruction based on security scenarios, High-risk event alerting and prioritization from large event volumes..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.