Aleph Search Dark: Deep & dark web search engine for threat monitoring and data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Deep & Dark Web search engine with unlimited queries and alerts, Physical and IT asset monitoring across dark/deep web sources, Data leak detection from internal and external sources..

Axur Data Leak Detection: Monitors Surface, Deep & Dark Web for data leaks and credential exposure. built by Axur. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Corporate credential monitoring with tracking and historical access, Customer credential exposure detection and response, Infostealer credential monitoring across domains and applications..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.