360 Privacy 360 Monitor: Monitors Deep/Dark Web for breached data, stolen credentials, and doxing threats. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Deep and Dark Web surveillance, Credential dump scanning, Doxing detection and alerts..

Aleph Search Dark: Deep & dark web search engine for threat monitoring and data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Deep & Dark Web search engine with unlimited queries and alerts, Physical and IT asset monitoring across dark/deep web sources, Data leak detection from internal and external sources..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.