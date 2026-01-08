360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. Aleph Search Dark is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Aleph Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing persistent PII exposure across multiple threat surfaces should use 360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard for its 10-second dashboard refresh rate and verified SOC analysis of removals,speed matters when data brokers republish stolen records. The tool covers open, deep, and dark web monitoring with granular remediation tracking, addressing the full detection-to-action cycle that NIST DE.CM and DE.AE require. Skip this if your priority is preventing initial data compromise rather than managing exposure that's already public; 360 Privacy assumes your data is out there and focuses on visibility and removal, not prevention.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting data breaches and underground threat chatter will get real value from Aleph Search Dark's dark web search engine and alert automation, which catch credential dumps and brand mentions that traditional monitoring misses. The tool maps your risk ecosystem across deep and dark web sources with geovisualization and blockchain tracing, covering the detection and analysis functions that most organizations leave blind. Skip this if your team needs post-incident response capabilities or expects one platform to handle both breach discovery and remediation; Aleph is built for the hunt, not the fix.
Dashboard for monitoring PII removal and digital exposure across web sources
Deep & dark web search engine for threat monitoring and data leak detection.
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard vs Aleph Search Dark for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard: Dashboard for monitoring PII removal and digital exposure across web sources. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Near real-time dashboard updates every 10 seconds, Remediation analysis with detailed logs of SOC analyst actions, Trend analysis at individual, group, and organizational levels..
Aleph Search Dark: Deep & dark web search engine for threat monitoring and data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Deep & Dark Web search engine with unlimited queries and alerts, Physical and IT asset monitoring across dark/deep web sources, Data leak detection from internal and external sources..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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