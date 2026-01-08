360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard: Dashboard for monitoring PII removal and digital exposure across web sources. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Near real-time dashboard updates every 10 seconds, Remediation analysis with detailed logs of SOC analyst actions, Trend analysis at individual, group, and organizational levels..

Aleph Search Dark: Deep & dark web search engine for threat monitoring and data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Deep & Dark Web search engine with unlimited queries and alerts, Physical and IT asset monitoring across dark/deep web sources, Data leak detection from internal and external sources..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.