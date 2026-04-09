Alcatraz Platform is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Alcatraz AI. Array IDpass Identity Solution is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Array Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best multi-factor authentication and single sign-on fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams replacing badge-based access with passwordless physical authentication will find Alcatraz Platform valuable for its edge-based facial recognition that doesn't require re-enrollment as threat profiles update. The platform covers NIST PR.AA and DE.CM functions with native integrations to C.CURE and Genetec, letting you embed continuous biometric monitoring directly into existing access control workflows. Skip this if your priority is logical access and identity governance; Alcatraz is purpose-built for physical security, not IAM consolidation.
Array IDpass Identity Solution
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in password resets will move fastest with Array IDpass Identity Solution because FIDO-based passwordless auth actually reduces help desk tickets instead of just promising to. Hybrid deployment means you can pilot with VPN and VDI access first, then expand to web and mobile without ripping out infrastructure. Skip this if you need deep directory integration across 50+ cloud applications; Array's strength is securing remote access and device authentication, not acting as your central identity fabric.
Unified platform for managing facial biometric authentication & physical ACS.
Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Alcatraz Platform vs Array IDpass Identity Solution for your multi-factor authentication and single sign-on needs.
Alcatraz Platform: Unified platform for managing facial biometric authentication & physical ACS. built by Alcatraz AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Facial biometric authentication (badgeless and 2FA/MFA modes), Device management and configuration for Rock X hardware, User enrollment via mobile/web, auto, and manual methods..
Array IDpass Identity Solution: Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Passwordless authentication using FIDO technology, Biometric authentication with fingerprints and facial recognition, Security key-based authentication..
Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox