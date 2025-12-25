Accops BioAuth: Biometric MFA server enabling fingerprint & face authentication for applications. built by Accops. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Fingerprint authentication, Facial recognition authentication, Liveness detection for facial authentication..

Alcatraz Platform: Unified platform for managing facial biometric authentication & physical ACS. built by Alcatraz AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Facial biometric authentication (badgeless and 2FA/MFA modes), Device management and configuration for Rock X hardware, User enrollment via mobile/web, auto, and manual methods..

Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.