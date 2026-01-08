1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics: Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access. built by 1Kosmos. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice)..

Alcatraz Platform: Unified platform for managing facial biometric authentication & physical ACS. built by Alcatraz AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Facial biometric authentication (badgeless and 2FA/MFA modes), Device management and configuration for Rock X hardware, User enrollment via mobile/web, auto, and manual methods..

Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.