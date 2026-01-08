1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by 1Kosmos. Alcatraz Platform is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Alcatraz AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best multi-factor authentication and single sign-on fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics
Organizations replacing passwords with passwordless authentication need Identity-Backed Biometrics if liveness detection and government-ID verification matter more than SSO breadth. FIDO2 certification plus iBeta-certified liveness detection means you're getting cryptographically sound biometrics tied to real identity, not just fingerprint matching, and IAL2 compliance covers federal contractor requirements without retrofit. Skip this if your priority is replacing legacy AD/SAML infrastructure across 50 SaaS apps; 1Kosmos excels at high-assurance onboarding and device unlock, not at being your primary identity provider for everything.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams replacing badge-based access with passwordless physical authentication will find Alcatraz Platform valuable for its edge-based facial recognition that doesn't require re-enrollment as threat profiles update. The platform covers NIST PR.AA and DE.CM functions with native integrations to C.CURE and Genetec, letting you embed continuous biometric monitoring directly into existing access control workflows. Skip this if your priority is logical access and identity governance; Alcatraz is purpose-built for physical security, not IAM consolidation.
Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access
Unified platform for managing facial biometric authentication & physical ACS.
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Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics vs Alcatraz Platform for your multi-factor authentication and single sign-on needs.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics: Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access. built by 1Kosmos. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice)..
Alcatraz Platform: Unified platform for managing facial biometric authentication & physical ACS. built by Alcatraz AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Facial biometric authentication (badgeless and 2FA/MFA modes), Device management and configuration for Rock X hardware, User enrollment via mobile/web, auto, and manual methods..
Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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