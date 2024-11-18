Akto Secure AI Usage: Monitors and secures employee AI tool usage across devices and endpoints. built by Akto. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of AI tools across employee devices, Detection of MCP servers and AI agents on endpoints, Real-time interception of unsafe AI interactions..

Bosch AIShield Guardian: Real-time security platform for deployed AI/ML models and LLM applications. built by Bosch AIShield. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include ML Firewall with real-time intrusion detection against adversarial attacks, data poisoning, and model extraction, GenAI Guardrails with 75+ configurable policies for prompt injection, jailbreak, and sensitive data protection, PII anonymization and dynamic redaction of confidential data..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.