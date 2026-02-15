Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

Bosch AIShield Guardian: Real-time security platform for deployed AI/ML models and LLM applications. built by Bosch AIShield. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include ML Firewall with real-time intrusion detection against adversarial attacks, data poisoning, and model extraction, GenAI Guardrails with 75+ configurable policies for prompt injection, jailbreak, and sensitive data protection, PII anonymization and dynamic redaction of confidential data..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.