Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector: Unified secrets management connector for multiple vaults and platforms. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Centralized management of secrets across multiple external secrets managers, Create, update, and delete secrets in external vaults from Akeyless console or CLI, Unified authentication across all connected external secrets managers..

Natoma MCP Gateway: Enterprise gateway for managing AI agent access to enterprise data via MCP. built by Natoma. Core capabilities include Centralized MCP server deployment and management, Catalog of verified and monitored MCP servers, Auto-generation of MCP servers from OpenAPI specifications..

Both serve the Secrets Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.