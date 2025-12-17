Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Secrets Management is a commercial secrets management tool by Akeyless Security. Natoma MCP Gateway is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Natoma. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling credential inventories across cloud infrastructure will get the most from Akeyless Secrets Management because it eliminates static secrets without forcing a rip-and-replace of your existing auth stack. The platform's coverage of PR.AA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, combined with cloud-native deployment, means you're reducing standing access risk without the operational friction of traditional vault migrations. Skip this if you need strong continuous monitoring and threat detection built in; Akeyless prioritizes access control and data protection over anomaly detection, which means you'll still need a separate tool watching for compromise signals.
Enterprise security teams deploying AI agents into production need Natoma MCP Gateway because it's the only gateway that treats MCP servers as a privileged access problem rather than a developer convenience. It covers the full NIST PR.AA stack,authentication, authorization, and least-privilege enforcement,while maintaining the ID.AM and DE.CM visibility that makes shadow AI discovery actually useful instead of theoretical. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet separated AI infrastructure decisions from general API management; you're not ready for the compliance and access control overhead it requires.
Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials
Enterprise gateway for managing AI agent access to enterprise data via MCP
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Secrets Management vs Natoma MCP Gateway for your secrets management needs.
Akeyless Secrets Management: Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials. built by Akeyless Security..
Natoma MCP Gateway: Enterprise gateway for managing AI agent access to enterprise data via MCP. built by Natoma. Core capabilities include Centralized MCP server deployment and management, Catalog of verified and monitored MCP servers, Auto-generation of MCP servers from OpenAPI specifications..
Both serve the Secrets Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Secrets Management is developed by Akeyless Security. Natoma MCP Gateway is developed by Natoma. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Secrets Management and Natoma MCP Gateway serve similar Secrets Management use cases: both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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