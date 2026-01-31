Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..

Silverfort Privileged Access Security: Privileged access security platform for discovery, classification & protection. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and classification of privileged accounts, Continuous identification based on authentication activity, Virtual fencing to restrict access by source, protocol, or destination..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.