Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Akeyless Security. Silverfort Privileged Access Security is a commercial privileged access management tool by Silverfort. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping AI agents into production need Akeyless AI Agent Security because it solves the actual problem: AI workloads can't use traditional credential rotation and need identity that works across cloud, SaaS, and legacy systems simultaneously. The platform's zero-knowledge cryptography with Distributed Fragments Cryptography means secrets never exist in plaintext anywhere, and its real-time session monitoring plus AI-powered anomaly detection covers both PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring that most PAM tools leave to separate tools. Skip this if you're still managing a handful of service accounts with static secrets; Akeyless assumes you've already accepted that secrets management must be automated and cryptographically separated from access decisions.
Silverfort Privileged Access Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged service accounts and shadow admins should pick Silverfort Privileged Access Security for its agentless discovery that actually finds what you've forgotten exists, then enforces least privilege without requiring vault infrastructure or proxy deployment. The platform maps directly to NIST PR.AA and ID.AM controls, and its inline validation of access requests means you're blocking violations in real time, not auditing them later. Skip this if your privileged access problem is mostly about managing a handful of documented admin accounts; Silverfort's value multiplies with environmental complexity and account sprawl.
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
Privileged access security platform for discovery, classification & protection
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless AI Agent Security vs Silverfort Privileged Access Security for your non-human identity needs.
Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..
Silverfort Privileged Access Security: Privileged access security platform for discovery, classification & protection. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and classification of privileged accounts, Continuous identification based on authentication activity, Virtual fencing to restrict access by source, protocol, or destination..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless AI Agent Security differentiates with Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. Silverfort Privileged Access Security differentiates with Automated discovery and classification of privileged accounts, Continuous identification based on authentication activity, Virtual fencing to restrict access by source, protocol, or destination.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is developed by Akeyless Security. Silverfort Privileged Access Security is developed by Silverfort. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless AI Agent Security and Silverfort Privileged Access Security serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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