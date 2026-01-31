Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Akeyless Security. Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector is a commercial secrets management tool by Akeyless Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping AI agents into production need Akeyless AI Agent Security because it solves the actual problem: AI workloads can't use traditional credential rotation and need identity that works across cloud, SaaS, and legacy systems simultaneously. The platform's zero-knowledge cryptography with Distributed Fragments Cryptography means secrets never exist in plaintext anywhere, and its real-time session monitoring plus AI-powered anomaly detection covers both PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring that most PAM tools leave to separate tools. Skip this if you're still managing a handful of service accounts with static secrets; Akeyless assumes you've already accepted that secrets management must be automated and cryptographically separated from access decisions.
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector
Teams managing secrets across multiple vaults,whether on-premises, cloud, or hybrid,should pick Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector because it eliminates the forced migration that traditional PAM tools demand; you keep your existing vault and layer unified authentication and access control on top. The no-migration Bring Your Own Vault model means you avoid the operational nightmare of re-keying distributed systems, and NIST PR.AA coverage confirms the access control backbone is there. Skip this if your organization runs a single, well-managed secrets system and has no plans to consolidate; the connector's value emerges when vault sprawl is already your problem.
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
Unified secrets management connector for multiple vaults and platforms
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless AI Agent Security vs Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector for your non-human identity needs.
Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector: Unified secrets management connector for multiple vaults and platforms. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Centralized management of secrets across multiple external secrets managers, Create, update, and delete secrets in external vaults from Akeyless console or CLI, Unified authentication across all connected external secrets managers..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless AI Agent Security differentiates with Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector differentiates with Centralized management of secrets across multiple external secrets managers, Create, update, and delete secrets in external vaults from Akeyless console or CLI, Unified authentication across all connected external secrets managers.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is developed by Akeyless Security. Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector is developed by Akeyless Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless AI Agent Security and Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both cover Authentication, Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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