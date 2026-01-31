Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..

Serval Manage Access: Automates just-in-time access requests with least privilege policies. built by Serval. Core capabilities include Fine-grained access policies with time limits and approval workflows, Just-in-time access request automation, SCIM and direct API provisioning..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.