Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Akeyless Security. Serval Manage Access is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Serval. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping AI agents into production need Akeyless AI Agent Security because it solves the actual problem: AI workloads can't use traditional credential rotation and need identity that works across cloud, SaaS, and legacy systems simultaneously. The platform's zero-knowledge cryptography with Distributed Fragments Cryptography means secrets never exist in plaintext anywhere, and its real-time session monitoring plus AI-powered anomaly detection covers both PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring that most PAM tools leave to separate tools. Skip this if you're still managing a handful of service accounts with static secrets; Akeyless assumes you've already accepted that secrets management must be automated and cryptographically separated from access decisions.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in manual access requests will see immediate friction relief from Serval Manage Access; its just-in-time automation with built-in approval workflows cuts the back-and-forth that makes privileged access management feel like a tax on engineering velocity. The AI-generated custom workflows and one-click revocation directly address NIST PR.AA (access control enforcement), and cloud-native deployment means no infrastructure overhead. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with legacy on-premises identity systems or demands fine-grained audit reporting that rivals dedicated IGA platforms; Serval prioritizes access speed over exhaustive compliance reporting.
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
Automates just-in-time access requests with least privilege policies
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless AI Agent Security vs Serval Manage Access for your non-human identity needs.
Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..
Serval Manage Access: Automates just-in-time access requests with least privilege policies. built by Serval. Core capabilities include Fine-grained access policies with time limits and approval workflows, Just-in-time access request automation, SCIM and direct API provisioning..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless AI Agent Security differentiates with Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. Serval Manage Access differentiates with Fine-grained access policies with time limits and approval workflows, Just-in-time access request automation, SCIM and direct API provisioning.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is developed by Akeyless Security. Serval Manage Access is developed by Serval. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless AI Agent Security and Serval Manage Access serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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