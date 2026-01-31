Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..

Delinea Secret Server: Enterprise PAM vault for managing privileged account credentials and sessions. built by Delinea. Core capabilities include Encrypted vault for privileged credentials, Automated privileged account discovery, Automated password rotation and expiration..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.