Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Secrets Management is a commercial secrets management tool by Akeyless Security. Delinea Secret Server is a commercial privileged access management tool by Delinea. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling credential inventories across cloud infrastructure will get the most from Akeyless Secrets Management because it eliminates static secrets without forcing a rip-and-replace of your existing auth stack. The platform's coverage of PR.AA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, combined with cloud-native deployment, means you're reducing standing access risk without the operational friction of traditional vault migrations. Skip this if you need strong continuous monitoring and threat detection built in; Akeyless prioritizes access control and data protection over anomaly detection, which means you'll still need a separate tool watching for compromise signals.
Enterprise security teams managing thousands of privileged accounts across hybrid infrastructure need Delinea Secret Server for its automated password rotation and AI-driven session analysis, which catch lateral movement and credential abuse that manual PAM shops miss entirely. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 foundations from identity management through incident analysis, with session recording and forensic capability that satisfies audit requirements without creating analyst bottlenecks. Skip this if you're a small organization under 500 users or need a lightweight alternative; Secret Server's value compounds with scale and complexity, not with simplicity.
Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials
Enterprise PAM vault for managing privileged account credentials and sessions
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Secrets Management vs Delinea Secret Server for your secrets management needs.
Akeyless Secrets Management: Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials. built by Akeyless Security..
Delinea Secret Server: Enterprise PAM vault for managing privileged account credentials and sessions. built by Delinea. Core capabilities include Encrypted vault for privileged credentials, Automated privileged account discovery, Automated password rotation and expiration..
Both serve the Secrets Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Secrets Management is developed by Akeyless Security. Delinea Secret Server is developed by Delinea. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Secrets Management and Delinea Secret Server serve similar Secrets Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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